Ghana football declining because of self-centred football administrators - Nii Lante fumes

Former Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has blamed the decline of Ghana's football on the focus on personal benefits of some football administrators at the Ghana Football Association.

The MP for Odododiodio alleged that board members of the Black Stars management committee are only interested in managing their players at the expense of the country.



In an interview on TV3, the former Sports Minister accused members of the GFA of Ghana's poor performance at tournaments.



“People are only interested in players they are managing. In Ghana, we have people who are in football administration at the national level and also find themselves in the management of the national teams and their individual football academies,” the MP stated

According to him, players no longer have the country at heart but rather see the national team as an avenue to make money.



"Why should the government approve $30,000 as bonuses for qualifications? It doesn’t make sense.”



