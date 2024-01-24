Ghana football dying because of Kwesi Nyantakyi - Vincent Odotei Sowah

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Odotei Sowah says former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi is to blame for Ghana football’s failure.

He believes that the means Nyantakyi used to grind results for Ghana was not sustainable and his predecessors won’t be able to use such methods.



Ghana’s disappointing tournament reached a low point in the dying minutes against Mozambique on Monday night. Andre Ayew’s conceded penalty and a glaring corner resulted in the Mambas scoring twice, leading to a 2-2 draw and Ghana’s elimination.



Sowah took to social media to share his perspective on why Ghana failed in Ivory Coast.



“Call back Nyatakyi...? We are where we are because of him. He inherited a football built on foundations laid by Ben Kwofie, Sam Ochere and Alhaji Sly Tetteh. What did he do with what he inherited?

“He milked it, and instead of making sure the drivers of those successes were solidified and strengthened he rather went about building a personality cult and made sure we won matches by any means necessary which were not sustainable.



“Even when we were winning I challenged him that if we don't change a time like this will come. Our football is not competitive and needs a radical overhaul. I have been saying this for the past 2 decades.



“It is because of such failures that we are investing heavily in Hearts of Oak.”



After the Number 12 documentary in 2018, Nyantakyi was banned from all football-related activities by FIFA.