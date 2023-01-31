Ghana football has not collapsed - Great Olympics Chief

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has responded to claims that Ghana football has collapsed following the elimination of the Black Galaxies from the 2022 African Nations Tournament (CHAN 2022).

The Black Galaxies' elimination from the 2022 CHAN after the defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals on Saturday, January 28, 2023, to many was the final proof that Ghana football has collapsed and needs rebuilding.



Speaking on the subject, Oluboi Commodore despite admitting that Ghana's elimination from the CHAN is disappointing stated that the claim that football has collapsed in the country is false.



He argued that Ghana has qualified for almost every tournament in the last four years, adding that a country whose football has collapsed would not qualify for the World Cup.



“We should ask ourselves when we qualified for major tournaments. We just participated in the World Cup and the Afcon last year, we won the African U20 tournament not long ago."

“Unfortunately, we didn't do well at CHAN, and in recent tournaments but I don't agree with the assertion that our football has collapsed,” Oluboi Commodore said in an interview with Akoma FM.



He added that the only problem Ghana football is facing is our inability to win trophies.



“We are just struggling to win those tournaments or win matches which is normal in football. As an association, we must come together and find reasons and solutions to these problems but our football has not collapsed as being claimed by some people.”