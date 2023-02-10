Ghana football is non-existent – Nana Fitz

Veteran Ghana football administrator, Nana Fitz has emphatically stated that Ghana football does not exist.

Nana Fitz, in an interview on GhanaWeb Sports’ Joseph Adamafio, did not hold back as he was candid about the handling of Ghana football by the current GFA administration.



According to him, football in Ghana lacks, foundation, transparency, and accountability.



He suggested that a complete overhaul is the only way football in the West African country can have an upturn.



While some have commended GFA's effort in ensuring that the respective national teams qualify for major tournaments in recent years, Nana Fitz says the most significant measure of quality is the performance at the tournament and not just qualification.



The Black Stars have been disappointed in recent tournaments as they were eliminated in the group stage in two of their last three major competitions.



Ghana's best performance in the last five years was a round-of-16 exit from the African Cup of Nations in 2019.

The Black Stars suffered a group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON with just a point and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one win finishing bottom of the group in both tournaments.



The Ghana U-17’s last appearance in the World Cup was in 2017, when they suffered a quarter-final defeat to Mali.



The Ghana U-20’s last appearance on the world stage was in 2015, they have since missed two editions and are set to miss the 2023 edition after failing to qualify for the 2023 African Youth Championship.



Watch Nana Fitz's interview with GhanaWeb Sports via the video below from minute 1







