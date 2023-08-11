Ghana football is on the rise - President Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has reiterated his commitment to make football a bigger brand insisting the sport is on the rise.

The President made the disclosure moments after filing his nomination to re-run for a second term of office.



The renowned football executive submitted his nomination on Friday at 10:09 am in accordance with the association’s constitution.



After submitting his nomination at the Ghana Football Association’s office, he said the procedure was “smooth and well organised.”



Nearly 100 delegates, including clubs from the Premier League, Regional Football Association Chairmen, Division One League clubs, and Women’s Premier League clubs, were present with Mr. Okraku.



Speaking to the media after submitting his candidature, the President of the Ghana FA expressed gratitude to all the delegates who came out to support him and made a commitment to work even harder to make Ghana football the best.

“Ghana football has suffered. Ghana football has struggled but Ghana football is on the rise,” Kurt told the media.



Following the election of Kurt as GFA President after the Anas Exposé which truncated the smooth running of Ghana football, many have applauded his leadership for the massive strides of the association.



In the just-ended Premier League club receiving a sponsorship package of $55,000 in addition to football boots and footballs from the FA.



Division One League clubs have been massive beneficiaries of Kurt’s leadership, getting a cash sponsorship amount of $3,000, 15,000 cedis worth of fuel from Goil, 5,000 shopping vouchers from Melcom Ghana, 30 pair of football boots from puma for all the 48 clubs as well as having their officiating fees paid for.



Womens’ football and juvenile football have also seen tremendous rise under Kurt’s leadership.