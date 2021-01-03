Ghana forward Andre Ayew reacts to Swansea City triumph over Watford

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is happy with the performance of his Swansea City teammates during their 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Swansea City rose to second place in the Championship as Jamal Lowe scored twice to help them overcome rival promotion contenders Watford.



Tom Cleverley put Watford in front before Swansea took control and equalized courtesy of Lowe's delightful curling effort.



Lowe headed in from Korey Smith's fine, deep cross to put the Swans 2-1 up.



The victory saw Swansea City move up into the automatic promotion places, four points behind leaders Norwich City.

Ayew, who enjoyed another stellar display for the Jack Army, hopped on Twitter to react over the result.



“Starting 2021 with a great win! Showed quality and believe ???????????????????? @JamzLowe love it bro ????????...we keep going... YJB ????



Ayew has scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists in 22 Championship matches so far this term.





Starting 2021 with a great win!Showed quality and believe ???????????????????? @JamzLowe love it bro ????????...we keep going... YJB ???? pic.twitter.com/mvQaTk7PHm — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) January 3, 2021