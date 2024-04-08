Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban scores in Genoa’s away win over Hellas Verona

Ghana international Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Ghana international Caleb Ansah Ekuban registered his name on the scoresheet to help Genoa secure victory over Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A.

The former Trabzonspor attacker was handed a starting role at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and delivered an outstanding performance for his side.



Hellas Verona broke the deadlock just eight minutes into the game through Federico Bonazzoli, but Ekuban stepped up and restored parity in the 45th minute. Both teams went to recess with one goal each.



Putting on a stellar performance, the visitors found the back of the net again in the second half to snatch victory over their opponent.

Iceland international Albert Gudmundsson emerged as the hero of the game after firing home his side's winning goal in the 58th minute.



The former Black Stars attacker lasted 66 minutes before Emil Bohinen replaced him in the game.



The 30-year-old forward has scored three goals and provided one assist in 23 Serie A games this season.