Ghana forward Inaki Williams opens up on racism in Spain

Ghana international, Inaki Williams has revealed that rich people are likely not to experience racism in Spain.

However, the story won’t be the same for a poor person trying to make a living.



Speaking to ESPN on their Bicycle Diaries programme, the Black Stars striker said although he is black, people do not look at him differently because of the money he has.



“In Spain, I think that people are elitist. If you have a lot of money like I do, they don’t look at your skin colour but if you are a street vendor, they do” Inaki Williams said.

Speaking on the racism suffered by Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr last season, the Ghana striker said he wished all the players of Los Blancos had walked off the pitch.



“I would have appreciated it if all the Real Madrid players walked off and the game had been stopped,” Inaki Williams who suffered racism in 2020 in a La Liga game at Espanyol said.



