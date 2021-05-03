1
Menu
Sports

Ghana forward Joe Dodoo on target as Wigan survive League One relegation

6ba8e5b0 Ab26 11eb B78f 9f4106157079 Joe Dodoo was on target for Wigan Athletic as his side lost 3 - 1 to Hull City

Mon, 3 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana winger Joe Dodoo was on target for Wigan Athletic as they survived relegation in the English League. 

The 25-year-old scored the consolation for Wigan in their 3-1 defeat to Hull City to confirm their stay in the league after a tumultuous campaign.

Dodoo joined the Latics in the winter transfer window and proved crucial in their staying up, scoring five goals and creating three in 19 matches.

Keane Lewis-Potter had given hosts Hull City a 17 minute lead before the Ghanaian attacker responded two minutes later to level the scoreline.

But Wigan conceded almost immediately after George Honeyman shot the Tigers into the lead.

Hull City then extended their lead half way through the second half from a Magennis header.

With a game left Wigan are four points adrift of the drop.

Joe Dodoo's contract with the Latics expires in the summer.

 

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
Related Articles: