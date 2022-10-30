1
Ghana forward Jordan Ayew cameos as Crystal Palace beat Southampton

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was in action for Crystal Palace as they secured a 1-0 win over Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Ayew climbed off the bench to replace Eberechi Eze in the 63rd minute of the game at Selhurst Park.

His compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp lasted the entire duration of the game.

Odsonne Edouard scored the only goal of the game when Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha nipped the ball away from Lyanco and found Tyrick Mitchell, who cut back to set up a simple finish for Edouard.

Southampton improved significantly in the second half and were unlucky not to find an equaliser as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong both went close and Palace nervously held on to the three points.

The defeat ends a run of three Premier League matches unbeaten for Southampton, who held then league-leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last week.

Ayew has made 13 appearances for Crystal Palace across all competitions so far this season.

He is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

