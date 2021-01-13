Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng builds friendship with Theo Hernandez’s girlfriend Zoe Cristofoli

Boateng has been superb for AC Monza so far, scoring 4 and providing 3 in 13 appearances

AC Monza forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is reported to have built a wonderful friendship with the fiancée of AC Milan star Theo Hernandez, Zoe Cristofoli.

Boateng confirmed his divorce with Melissa Satta late last year and tabloids have been eager to know his new partner.



However, the search has ended on his friendship with Cristofoli, a social media influencer which is unlikely to develop into anything romantic.

"The player has built up a beautiful and tender friendship with the 24-year-old in recent months,”reads the magazine Oggi.



