Ghana forward Samuel Obeng extends Real Oviedo contract util 2023

Ghana U-23 striker, Samuel Obeng has extended his contract with Spanish Segunda side, Real Oviedo which will see him be at the Carlos Tartiere Asturias till 2023.

The enterprising forward agreed to a new three years deal with the Los Azules after having spent the 2019/2020 season with the team B.



“Forward Samuel Obeng has signed his renewal with Real Oviedo, an agreement by which he will occupy a first-team record,” the Club confirmed.



“The Ghanaian, who joined the ranks of Real Oviedo Vetusta last season, has earned a place to be part of Cuco Ziganda’s first team.

“The new agreement, already signed, links Samuel Obeng with Real Oviedo until 2023.”



He scored four goals in 17 appearances for Real Oviedo II in the Segunda B [third division].

