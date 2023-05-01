Ghana forward Zubairu Ibrahim scores for Jedinstvo in draw against Indija

Ghanaian attacker Zubairu Ibrahim

Ghanaian attacker Zubairu Ibrahim's goal helped FK Jedinstvo Ub secure a 1-1 draw against FK Indija in round 33 of the Serbian second-tier competition on Sunday afternoon.

Ibrahim's goal came just before halftime when he pounced on a rebound after his initial shot was poorly saved by Indija's goalkeeper Milos Cupic. The goal gave FK Jedinstvo Ub the lead going into the break, and it looked like they were on their way to a victory.



However, Indija had other plans, and they fought back in the second half. The visitors were eventually rewarded in the 90th minute when Aleksandar Desancic scored from the penalty spot, securing a point for his side.

The draw leaves FK Jedinstvo Ub in fourth place in the Prva Liga standings, with 49 points from 33 games. Meanwhile, Indija sits in seventh place, with 44 points.



Ibrahim's goal was his sixth in 23 appearances this season, and he continues to play a crucial role in his team's quest for promotion to the Serbian top flight.