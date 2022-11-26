0
Menu
Sports

Ghana game was very difficult - Portugal defender Raphael Guerreiro admits

Partey And Raphael.png Thomas Partey in a duel with Raphael Guerreiro

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Raphael Guerreiro says playing against Ghana was a difficult task as Portugal began their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal via the penalty spot after a goalless first half but Ghana improved after the goal and scored the equalised through skipper Andre Ayew from close range.

Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to seal the points - Joao Felix converting a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroking in just seconds after coming on. Osman Bukari headed in a late consolation for Ghana and there could have been real drama in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

"In the end, it was very difficult, but the most important thing was the victory. Now let's focus on the next game," Guerreiro said after the game

"Yes. If we win the next game, we qualify. We're on the right track. On the way to being champions? Right."

The defeat means the Black Stars are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now switch their attention to the match against South Korea on Monday before taking on Uruguay on December 2 at the Education City stadium.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: