Ghana gears up for 13th African Games: A grand 100-day countdown begins

The excitement is palpable in Accra as Ghana marks the 100-day countdown to the much-anticipated 13th African Games, scheduled to take place from March 8th to 23rd, 2023. The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a compelling address at the ceremony, highlighting the significance of the event and the transformative impact it promises for the nation.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports through the local Organizing Committee for the 13th African Games ‘’Accra2023’’ launched a 100-day countdown to the commencement of the 13th edition of the Games on Wednesday 29, November 2023.



In a distinguished gathering that included high-profile dignitaries, ministers, sports officials, and ambassadors, Vice President Bawumia expressed the honour and pride felt by the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is an ardent sports enthusiast. The Vice President conveyed the President's best wishes to all attendees and underscored the importance of hosting the 13th African Games as a historic event for Ghana.



The Vice President acknowledged the extensive preparation that has gone into organising the Games since Ghana won the bid in 2018. He emphasised that, despite the challenges faced, the journey has been a testament to the resilience and determination of the nation.



Notably, the Vice President highlighted the broader impact of the 13th African Games on Ghana's development. Beyond providing a platform for athletic competition, the Games are seen as a catalyst for progress, growth, and socio-economic development. The construction of state-of-the-art sports facilities, including the Borteyman and University of Ghana venues, represents a significant infrastructural investment with far-reaching benefits.



The Borteyman facility boasts a multipurpose sports hall, a tennis court complex, an aquatic complex, a six-lane athletic track, and an administration building. These facilities are designed to meet international standards and certifications, positioning Ghana as a hub for sporting excellence. The University of Ghana facilities include the expansion of the University Stadium to FIFA standards, a FIFA standard pitch, a rugby park, and upgraded residential facilities for athletes.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports, also addressed the gathering, expressing immense pride and excitement for the 100-day countdown. He reflected on the challenges overcome and the significance of hosting the African Games for Ghana's national development.

The Minister appealed to corporate Ghana, including multinational companies, to seize the opportunity to be partners and sponsors of the Games. He emphasised the economic prospects for the hospitality sector and urged stakeholders to showcase the warmth of Ghanaian hospitality.



In a crucial announcement during the tour of the facilities, the Consultant for the project, Arc. Tony Yeboah-Asare, representing the Avangarde-Ecobuild Consortium, briefed the Vice President and the delegation. He also assured them that the facilities will receive the necessary certification by the various international federations for their readiness for the Games in March. He also stated that the facilities would undergo commissioning and trials from January 2nd to February 15th, 2024, ensuring their readiness for the Games in March.







As the countdown to the 13th African Games continues, Ghana looks forward to welcoming athletes, coaches, journalists, fans, and officials from over 54 African countries. The nation is poised to provide a memorable and unforgettable experience, emphasising unity, cultural diversity, and the collective aspirations for a better continent.



In conclusion, the Vice President declared the 100-day countdown officially marked, pledging the full commitment of the government to ensure a secure and hospitable environment for all visitors.



The Games, hosted for the first time by Ghana, hold the promise of not only showcasing the best of African sports but also leaving a lasting legacy in terms of infrastructure, cultural exchange, and economic development. The countdown to March 2023 is a countdown to a historic moment that will echo in the annals of African sports.