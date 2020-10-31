Ghana goalie Richard Ofori keeps clean sheet in very first Soweto Derby

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet in his first Soweto Derby as Orlando Pirates thrash Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
The Soweto Derby is the biggest football fixture in the South African football calendar.
Pirates were 3-0 victors over Chiefs at the Orlando stadium in the 1st leg of the MTN 8 semi-finals.
Ofori was handed his second start since joining the Pirates about a fortnight ago.
He joined from Maritzburg United following an impressive three-year spell.
The 26-year-old made his debut for the Buccaneers on Wednesday when they drew 1-1 with Stellenbosch FC in the South African league.
