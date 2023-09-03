Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot sidelined for several weeks due to injury

Jojo Wollacot

Ghana and Hibernian have been handed a severe blow with goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot facing eight weeks injury spell on the sidelines.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper sustained a thigh (quadriceps) injury in mid-August while in action for his new outfit Hibernian.



Wollacot had to be subbed off after just 18-minutes into the clash during his debut against Inter d'Escaldes in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.



His injury comes as a blow for the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central Africa Republic next week.



The goalkeeper has been ruled out of the titanic clash scheduled for September 7, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Wollacot is among the seven players ruled of the CAR game due to injury setbacks.



“Joseph has a thigh (quadriceps) injury mid-August during training. He is likely to be out for 8-weeks from date of the injury” Dr Prince Pambo said according to a GFA statement.



Ghana lead Group E of the qualifiers with nine points followed closely by Angola who have a point less than the Black Stars. CAR are third on the log with seven points and are aiming to win at all costs to secure a place in the prestigious competition.