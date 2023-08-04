Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott picks injury 18 minutes into Hibernian debut against Inter Club d'Escaldes

Joseph Wollacott joined Hibernian this summer, signing a three-year deal with the club

Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott picked an injury on his competitive debut for Hibernian in a 6-1 Europa Conference League win over Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra.

The injury crisis in the goalkeeping department for Hibernian began even before kick-off. David Marshall, the designated starter, was forced to withdraw from the lineup due to an injury he sustained during the warm-up session.



As a result, the responsibility of guarding the Hibs' net fell to Joseph Wollacott, who earned his first-ever start for the club.



In the opening minutes of the match, Wollacott showcased his skills by making an impressive save against a dangerous free kick from the opposition.



However, shortly after, he faced an unfortunate setback. The goalkeeper signaled distress, clutching his thigh while outside the penalty box, and it became evident that he would be unable to continue.

The manager, Lee Johnson, wasted no time in making a substitution, immediately bringing on Max Boruc as Wollacott was forced to leave the field.



With both Marshall and Wollacott sidelined within the first 20 minutes of the game, Hibernian had no choice but to turn to their third-choice goalkeeper, Max Boruc, to see them through the rest of the match.



Joseph Wollacott joined Hibernian this summer, signing a three-year deal with the club after transferring from Charlton Athletic.