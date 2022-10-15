Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori suffers new injury in South Africa

Ghana international, Richard Ofori

Ghana international, Richard Ofori has suffered a fresh injury that could see him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The experienced shot-stopper started for Orlando Pirates today when the team locked horns with Amazulu in the South African Premier League.



In the matchday 11 contest of the ongoing 2022/23 football league season, Richard Ofori put on a fine show in the first half.



Just ten minutes into the second half, he suffered an injury and could not continue the game due to the pain he felt.



As a result, he was replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane who played the remaining minutes of the league match.

While the severity of the injury is yet to be ascertained, Richard Ofori could spend weeks on the sideline.



It is unclear whether that will in any way affect his chances of making Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The tournament will only start next month but coach Otto Addo and his assistants are already finalizing the squad.



The game between Orlando Pirates and Amazulu ended 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.