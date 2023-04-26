Ghana grabs first medals at West Africa Table Tennis Championships

Ghana's Men and Women's teams participated in the medal stage and made a good start towards winning more medals at the 2023 West Africa Table Tennis Championship.

The Women's team won the silver medal by defeating Benin 3-1, with Nigeria taking the gold medal.



The Head Coach of the Women's team, Ebenezer Anang Whyte, spoke about the significance of Ghana's victory.



“This means a lot for Tam Ghana because she played against Benin’s top player and for the singles Cynthia Kwabi has qualified to the round of 16,” he said.



Bello Fatimo, who has won the West Africa singles Championships title three times, hopes to defend the colours of Nigeria once again.



In the Men's team game, Ghana played against Ivory Coast, and both teams won bronze medals.

Despite losing in the singles category, Ghana's coach was pleased with the team's overall performance and is optimistic about their chances in the tournament.



Felix Lartey, Ghana's top seed, is focused on taking it one game at a time and winning a medal for his country.



The tournament will continue on Wednesday, with the singles category moving into the knockout round.







