Ghana had a very strong team in 2010 - Anthony Annan

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to former Black Stars player Anthony Annan, Ghana had a very formidable squad at the 2010 World Cup.

The 2010 World Cup took place in South Africa from 11 June to 11 July 2010.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the Mundial thanks to the efforts of Anthony Annan, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Kevin-Prince Boateng among others.

Ghana was in Group D with Germany, Serbia, and Australia.

Spain, the European champions at that time, defeated third-time losing finalists the Netherlands 1–0 after extra time to win their first world title.

“The World Cup meant a lot to my football career. It’s a dream come true for every football player to represent his country of birth. I was fortunate to get that opportunity in 2010. We had a very strong team," he told TV3.

"We had Stephen Appiah, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah, Derek Boateng, Sulley Muntari and myself in midfield. We all put up our best in training and in the games and we made the country proud,”

