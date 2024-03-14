Ghana handed major boost in Kobbie Mainoo pursuit as England senior invite delays

Kobbie Mainoo

The Ghana Football Association's pursuit of Kobbie Mainoo could be handed a huge boost following reports that the Manchester United midfielder is set for promotion to the U21s rather than the English national team.

The English-born Ghanaian has raised eyebrows with his eye-catching performances for the Red Devils this season, leading to interest from the Football Association.



Although Mainoo has represented England at the U17 and U18 levels, he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana due to his parent's origin.



The 18-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford, commanding a starting role in the starting eleven of Manchester United.



His splendid performances has seen him earn plaudits from legends such as Rio Ferdinand and Ian Wright, with the latter calling for his quick invite to the national team.

However, it seems manager Gareth Southgate prefers other players to the teen sensation.



Southgate will name his team for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this week, as the Euro 2020 finalist prepares for the international competition this summer.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association have the chance to continue the process of convincing the youngster to play for the Black Stars.



The four-time African champions, who are yet to name a new coach after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, will face Nigeria and Uganda during the international break.