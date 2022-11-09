2
Menu
Sports

Ghana handed massive injury boost as Kamaldeen Sulemana returns to training

Kamaldeen Sulemana 750x536 1 Stage Rennes winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has returned to training at Stade Rennais and will be available for the Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse.

The 21-year-old has been out since picking a knock during training last week, but has fully recovered and will be in Bruno Genesio's team for Saturday's clash.

His injury comeback is a massive boost for the Black Stars who are preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The France-based forward is a key member of Ghana coach Otto Addo's team and he is expected to make the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. He was part of Ghana's team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.

Sulemana's campaign has been troubled by niggling injuries, however, he remains one of Ghana's most creative players ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, and Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
Related Articles: