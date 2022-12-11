Ghana has a bright future with the current Black Stars squad – Shilla Illiasu

Black Stars players during a training session at 2022 World Cup

Former Ghana international, Shilla Illiasu has expressed optimism in the current Black Stars squad.

According to him, the Ghana squad which is dominated by talented young players has a bright future and will do the country proud.



“I think first of all Ghana we are fortunate to have one of the youngest squads as far as Qatar 2022 is concerned. What it means is that as far as the future is concerned, we are up there,” Shilla Illiasu told Class Sports.



The former defender added, “What we need is – I made it clear from the onset, we need someone to be a coach, not a part-time coach, someone to guide them [the players] for the next 3 to 4 years, give him the project, give him the time, give him the plan, let him understand the task at hand, that’s what we need.



“Because you look at the calibre of our players, right now they need somebody to guide them.”

In his view, Shilla Illiasu says the lack of commitment from Coach Otto Addo didn’t help the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“Otto Addo was not that person; he was more of a part-time coach. He had one leg in Ghana, one in German side Borussia Dortmund and it was difficult to concentrate on the Black Stars,” he argued.



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup only exited at the end of the group stage.



Two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay meant that a win against South Korea was not enough to send Ghana to the knockout stage of the tournament in Qatar.