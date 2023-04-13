1
Ghana has always been ahead of Senegal in women's football - Janet Egyir

Black Queens Janet Egyir.jpeg Janet Egyir plays as a defender for Israeli Ligat Nashim club Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem FC

Thu, 13 Apr 2023

Black Queens defender Janet Egyir has bragged about Ghana's women's national team's pedigree on the African continent

She said the team is rated above Senegal and therefore not surprised they breezed past their West African neighbours.

Janet Egyir said: “To be honest I wasn’t surprised at the score line because we all know when it comes to Africa football, Ghana is ahead of Senegal so I was not surprised at the score line.” Janet Egyir told Radio.

The Black Queens posted a 4-0 aggregate win over the Teranga Lionesses in a two legged international friendly – a 3-0 first leg score and a slim 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture all played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Gifty Assifuah scored twice in between Grace Asantewaa’s second strike in the first test with Evelyn Badu’s 84th minute goal separating the two sides in the second game.

The 30-year-old plays as a defender for Israeli Ligat Nashim club Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem FC.

