Ghana has quality to win AFCON 2021 - Baba Rahman

Defender, Abdul Baba Rahman

The Black Stars of Ghana have the needed quality to win the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament, defender Abdul Baba Rahman has revealed.

The left-back believes Ghana does not fall short of quality but admits there should be proper planning and execution to improve the chances of annexing the AFCON trophy which has eluded the country for close to four decades.



Since beating Libya to secure a 4th title in 1982, the Black Stars have failed to conquer the continent. Ghana has thrice failed to deliver at the final stage, losing twice to Ivory Coast in 1992 and 2015 (via penalty Shootout) and also losing to Egypt in 2010.



The developments have caused Ghanaians much pain and heartbreak with hopes of achieving such a feat growing faint by the day.

Despite admitting that it won’t be easy in attempting to win the trophy next year, Baba Rahman believes the Black Stars stand a chance provided the necessary preparations are done to make conditions favorable.



“It’s difficult to say (we can win the AFCON). With Ghana qualifying for the AFCON, it looks like a mere formality…because since I’ve been with the Black Stars, I don’t think we’ve struggled to qualify for the nations cup,” Baba Rahman told FootballMadeinGhana.com in an exclusive interview.



“We’ve been saying to ourselves (in the past) that this is the time we have to win it but I think we need to properly plan everything. Get ourselves serious and I think the necessary things are done, Ghana have the quality and hopefully we can win it this time around. That is my dream,” he concluded.