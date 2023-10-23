Ghana has ‘wingers, strikers’ problem – Underfire Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman insists

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman has refused to accept blame for the team’s poor form in the Ghana Premier League.

Since the start of the 2023/24 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the Phobians have struggled to compete and only have one win from six games.



On Saturday, the Phobians were held to a goalless draw by Samartex FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Martin Koopman associated the inability of his team to score goals with the struggles of the Black Stars in recent times.



According to him, Ghana in general lacks wingers and strikers who can score goals.



This he insists has become a syndrome and affecting Hearts of Oak and other local clubs.

"Look, there is a deep problem in Ghana football. The problem is also with the national team. The wingers and the strikers cannot score goals and I keep saying, and it is not only with us but it is happening in the national team and other clubs,” Coach Martin Koopman said.



The Dutch tactician continued, "We will do everything to win games and they must come and look at how we work with the boys.



"I think I am not the problem and also not the players because they gave everything but we need experience and then goals then we can move from the problem.”



Meanwhile, the latest development indicates that Coach Martin Koopman could be fired if things do not change in Hearts of Oak’s next four games.