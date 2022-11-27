1
Ghana have strategy to stop Son Heung-min - Daniel Amartey

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has said that coach Otto Addo has put up a plan to stop South Korea forward Son Heung-min ahead of their second group game at the ongoing 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Son has been one of the most in-form players at Tottenham this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances so far.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in the opening game while South Korea held Uruguay to a goalless draw in the other Group H game. Ghana will have to beat South Korea to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

"I know Son because we play in the premier league and we have a strategy to stop him," Amartey said at a pre-match press conference.

"We will try to stop every offense against Korea and Son is a very good player because I know him because I worked with him in Germany."

“I can’t talk about the game plan for tomorrow but I have an idea of what we are going to do."

The match is scheduled for the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022, at (13:00 GMT).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.

Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.

