Ghana honouring me with a statue will be a bonus – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has opined that honouring his contributions with a statue will be a plus.

According to him, building a statue for him beyond celebrating his remarkable feats for the nation through sports, will be welcomed as a bonus to his legendary status.



“It will be a bonus – honestly I will be happy because there is no single person who will not be appreciated once he’s honoured in that manner,” he told Darius Osei Ember on the Angel Sports Live show on Angel TV Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



He added: “If you are appreciated for some feats achieved, I think it is always the best, at the same time, if you are not appreciated too, it disturbs but for me, I’m not focused on that rather I’m keenly focusing and continuing what God asked me to do for the country.”



“Baby Jet” as affectionately called, made the statement when responding to a question posed to him by the host about the country recognising him by way of erecting a statue in his name.

According to the former Liberty Professionals player, he has paid his dues to the country during his playing days and looks forward to expanding it into football administration, therefore, any other means to further recognise his contributions to the country would be embraced respectfully.



Asamoah Gyan who featured for the Black Stars at three FIFA World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010, and 2014) is Ghana’s All-Time leading goal scorer with 51 goals.



He currently holds the record as Africa’s player with the highest goals at the biggest international showpiece with six goals.