Ghana hosts historic NFL draft pick for Philadelphia Eagles at Akosombo

Remarkable sporting history was made when, for the first time from Ghana (West Africa), an American National Football League (NFL) franchise announced a draft pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles, some weeks after their fourth Super Bowl appearance, selected Stephen Appiah - the former captain of Ghana’s national football team and an avid ambassador of sports - to announce their 249th Draft Day pick.



With great enthusiasm, Appiah announced that Moro Ojomo had been drafted by the Eagles. This announcement took place at the Bridgeview Resort in Akosombo (Ghana), in the company of other Eagles fans and media personnel. This event is one of the many efforts being undertaken by the Eagles to introduce American football to Ghana, generate enthusiasm for the sport and build a vibrant community.



"I am proud to be part of this historic moment for the NFL and for Africa," Appiah said. "It's an honor to be able to announce the Eagles' Draft Day pick from my home country of Ghana, and I hope this will inspire more young people in Africa to pursue their dreams in sports."



He expressed his gratitude to GATE Africa, a pan-African business consultancy firm, and local partners of the Philadelphia Eagles for selecting him to partake in such a monumental movement.



According to an executive of Gate Africa, Mr. Elloeny Amande, the selection of Appiah to announce the Draft Day pick from Ghana forms part of the strategic efforts aimed at building a spirited community of Eagles enthusiasts and generate a keen interest in the sport of American football.

In the words of Elloeny, GATE Africa is "committed to supporting the growth of the American football community in Ghana. As a result, the youth will be exposed to other professional sporting prospects and can therefore contribute meaningfully to their communities. Having Stephen Appiah announce our Draft-day pick from Accra is a small step in that direction, but it's a meaningful one. We hope it inspires more people in Ghana to get involved in American football and follow the Eagles."



The announcement was met with great jubilation. The atmosphere was absolutely electric. Eagles fans, GATE Africa executives, social media influencers and media personnel came together in anticipation and excitement to celebrate this milestone. There was excellent music from MZ Ostin DJ and Merquary Quaye, as well as a brilliant performance from the multiple award-winning and global afro dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, who performed songs from his newly released Album 5th Dimension.



JNA/WA