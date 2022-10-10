0
Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan suffers injury in Cremonese's heavy defeat against Napoli

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan picked up an injury in Cremonese’s heavy defeat to Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

The 19-year-old started the game but could not last for the entire duration after sustaining an injury in Cremonese’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli on Sunday.

The Black Stars forward was subbed off for Gonzalo Escalante in the 62nd minute due to the injury setback.

Goals from Giovanni Simeone, Hirving Lozano, Mathias Olivera, and Matteo Politano were enough for the visitors to cruise to victory.

Since joining the club in the summer, Afena-Gyan has featured three times but is yet to score or assist a goal.

