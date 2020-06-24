Sports News

Ghana is a difficult place for strikers to excel- Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku

Kwame Opoku has high hopes for his Ghana Premier League campaign but is being modest with his expectations as he relishes a tough opposition from defenders.

The striker told Kotoko Express App that he believes in his scoring prowess but is also aware of the opposition he stands to face due to the competitiveness of the league and quality of the defenders around.



The striker earned a three-year deal after a successful trial with the club, but could not make his debut as the league was suspended on the eve of what would have been his first game.



Though yet to taste the Premier League, his immediate record of four goals in five games for former club Nkoranza Warriors, makes him one of the most promising young forwards in the country.

“My dream is to win laurels with Kotoko, but on the personal score, I also want to win the Premier League Goal King title too," discloses Kwame Opoku. "I do not have a target as to the number of goals I want to score per season because competitive football in Ghana is not an easy one for strikers."



Emmanuel Baffour and Mahatma Otoo are the only players to have won the Premier League Goal King title with over 20 goals or more within the last ten years, with Emmanuel Baffour recording 21 goals in 2011/12 season and Mahatma Otoo getting 20 goals in the 2012/13 season.



"The reason is not that the strikers are not good," stresses Opoku. "But, Ghana is blessed with good defenders. Ghanaian clubs are very good defensively. This is a challenge and not an obstacle, and overcoming it is what I hope to do."

