Ghana is a team of individuals, Otto Addo should build a team - Kofi Ntow Gyan

Black Stars

Ex-Ghana international, Kofi Ntow Gyan has urged Otto Addo to get the Black Stars squad to play as a team. He added that the current setup when playing are just individuals on the pitch which doesn’t help achieve success.

Ghana last month played two international friendly games to prepare for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre, France and Ghana beat Nicaragua 1-0 in Lorca, Spain.



After the two games, fans were not happy with the overall performance of the team.

“As a former footballer and technical head now we have individual players in our team but this is the time Otto Addo is building the team so that we get a very good team. If he is able to build a solid team we can qualify out of our group,” he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



“If he is not firm on all the players and decides to use favoritism it will not help but if you treat all the players equally as a technical head this is the way I want to play and the players follow you it will be good.”