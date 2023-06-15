2
Menu
Sports

Ghana is behind you, go for a win against Madagascar to qualify for 2023 AFCON – Mark Addo urges Black Stars

Ratings Of Black Stars Players In 1 1 Draw With Angola Ghana takes on Madagascar on Sunday, June 18. The game will kick off at 17:00gmt

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo visited the training grounds of the Black Stars on Tuesday, June 13.

During his interaction with the team, he wished the Black Stars the best ahead of the game against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

“We are happy that you are here. You got in safely and we wish you well in the next phase of this competition,” Mark Addo said.

While admitting that Ghana’s qualification to the 2023 AFCON has been delayed, the Ghana FA Vice President stressed that he is confident that will change next weekend.

“What the nation expects from the Black Stars is that qualification is given. It’s usually how far we go, semi-finals or finals. That’s the expectation.

“This time it hasn’t been so. It hasn’t been quick enough so we are where we are. I believe if we win this game then we automatically qualify. So this is a very important game ahead of us,” Mark Addo said.

Ghana takes on Madagascar on Sunday, June 18. The game will kick off at 17:00gmt.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Related Articles: