Ghana is fortunate to have Mohammed Kudus – Chris Hughton

Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton believes Ghana is blessed to have a player like Mohammed Kudus playing for the Black Stars.

According to the coach, Kudus is one of the few players in the national team who can play in different positions.



With Kudus being one of the highly rated players in the Black Stars, Hughton believes the impact of the Ajax player in the national team is enormous.



Speaking with SuperSports, the coach said, “we are fortunate to have Mohammed Kudus; we all know that. We’ve actually been planning on a few positions, and in the last few games, he’s been at the right-hand side.”



He added, “I think he is a player who can play in the attacking midfield. If he could play on either flank, I think he would be better on the right than the left. He is also playing in a strong team that generally has more possession than the opposition.”

“We are fortunate to have him. Whether he is coming on from the bench or starting role, I think we have a lot of flexibility on the way he can play,” the coach stated.



Kudus scored two goals for the Black Stars at Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The 22-year-old currently has 18 goals with five assists this season at the club level.



JNA/KPE