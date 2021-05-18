Ghana is second highest African exporter of talents

Many talents have been exported from Ghana lately

Ghana has emerged as the second-highest exporter of football talents from the African continent, according to CIES football observatory report in May 2021.

The West African giants are just a place behind rivals Nigeria who are the biggest exporters of footballers in Africa.



According to CIES, Ghana is represented by 311 players across 145 leagues from 96 national associations worldwide with Nigeria having 394 in terms of representation.



This places Ghana twelfth on the global ranking with Nigeria placed 8th and Ivory Coast coming sixteenth.



The top five biggest exporters of players from Africa are Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Cameroon.

The CIES Monthly Report analyses the presence of expatriate footballers in 145 leagues from 96 national associations worldwide.



The sample is made up of players having been fielded or present on the bench in domestic league matches during the current season.



In the nine competitions where it has not been possible to find the list of players fielded, their presence in the squad has constituted a criterion for inclusion.