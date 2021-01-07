Ghana legend Abedi Pele spotted playing tennis

Legendary Abedi Ayew Pele

Ghana legend, Abedi Ayew Pele has been spotted playing table tennis as he aims to be in good shape.

The former Olympic Marseille great remains one of the best attackers to have played the game of football from the Africa continent.



Retired and living in his home country, Abedi Pele is keen on staying fit and continues to engage in various exercises.



Today, he has been spotted playing table tennis at a program in Kawukudi organized by retail partners of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Decathlon.



Abedi Pele, 56, during his playing career won the Uefa Champions League with Olympic Marseille and enjoyed successful stints with clubs including Real Tamale United, Al-Saad, FC Zurich, Lille, Lyon, and a few others.



He made 77 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 33 goals to bring joy to the West African country.

Below are pictures of Abedi Pele as he plays table tennis:











