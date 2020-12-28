Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan touched by $100 gift from die-hard fan

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan was touched after receiving a gift from a die-hard fan on Christmas day.

The fan stopped the former Black Stars captain while he was driving on the Tema Motorway and presented him with a $100 note.



The young man explained that his decision to surprise Gyan is because the striker is a benevolent person. Gyan is consistent when it comes to giving and has transformed the lives of many in the country.



Gyan shared the story on his Instagram. In the video uploaded, Gyan appeared overwhelmed by the fan’s kind gesture.

The 33-year-old is currently based in Ghana after signing a mouthwatering contract with Legon Cities before the start of the 2020/21 season.



Gyan is yet to make an impact in the league due to fitness issues and that has affected Legon Cities as they currently sit bottom.