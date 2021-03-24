Ghana line up perfect travel plans for AFCON qualifier in South Africa

Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association has lined up perfect travel plans for the Black Stars for their match against South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

Ghana take on the Bafana Bafana in the matchday four fixture at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.



The Black Stars will leave the country for South Africa on Tuesday night.



They will train at the match venue on Wednesday after undergoing their COVID-19 tests.

The Black Stars will leave South Africa for Ghana immediately after the game to continue preparations for the next game.



Ghana will tackle Sao Tome and Principe in the last round of the matches on Sunday 28 March 2021.



CK Akonnor's team will book their ticket for the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament with at least a victory from the two games.