Ghana makes history with gold medals in men’s and women’s football at 2023 African Games

Some Black Satellites players with GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana has become the first country to clinch gold in both men’s and women’s football at the same edition of the African Games.

The Black Princesses paved the way by dethroning Nigeria in a thrilling final at the Cape Coast Stadium, securing a 2-1 victory on Thursday.



Despite falling behind initially, the Black Princesses showcased remarkable resilience, with striker Mukarama Abdulai sealing the win with a stunning strike in extra time.



Their triumph set the stage for the Black Satellites who clinched gold on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a game marked by dominance, the Black Satellites secured a 1-0 victory over Uganda, with striker Jerry Afriyie delivering a moment of brilliance to claim the decisive goal. With these victories, football alone contributed two gold medals to Ghana's total haul of 19.

This achievement is a testament to the unwavering spirit and talent within Ghanaian football, defying recent doubts raised following the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.



Despite criticism levelled at Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, these triumphs underscore the strength of the sport's foundations under his administration.



Okraku's leadership has now delivered two gold medals in the same African Games, debunking notions of weakness within Ghanaian football. With continued support, Ghana's footballing prowess is poised to ascend even further.