Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed back at RC Lens for pre-season

Abdul Samed Salis

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed has joined his teammates at RC Lens for pre-season training.

The Black Stars midfielder reported to the club for the pre-season training on Thursday, July 13.



He was spotted very lively and enjoyed the sessions in training very much with his teammates.



In a post sharing some pictures of pre-season training, Abdul Salis Samed stressed that it is very good to be back at the club after the off-season.



Abdul Salis Samed, 23, signed for RC Lens last summer in a delightful move from fellow French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot.

In his debut season, the Black Stars midfield excelled and finished the season as one of the best midfielders in the division.



He finished the campaign with one goal and one assist after making 33 appearances in the division.



