0
Menu
Sports

Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed rallies teammates to work harder after defeat to Lille

FeswZE3XwAQeA21 Abdul Salis Samed

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Abdul Salis Samed was in action for RC Lens over the weekend when the team suffered its first defeat of the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 season.

In a game against Lille, the midfielder started for his team as the side chased a win away from home.

Unfortunately, a solitary strike from 12 yards netted by Jonathan David propelled Lille to secure a 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Reacting to the defeat in a post on social media, Abdul Salis Samed says he wants his teammates to turn their attention to the next match against Montpellier and work hard for a win.

“Turning yesterday's regrets into a rage to win Saturday at home,” Abdul Salis Samed shared.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report