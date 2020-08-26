Sports News

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu named in Real Mallorca's squad for preseason tour

Ghanaian international Baba Iddrisu

Ghana midfielder, Baba Iddrisu, has been named in Real Mallorca's official squad to begin preseason on August 27, the club has announced.

Mallorca coach Luis Garcia named 27 players to begin preseason in Murcia ahead of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.



Mallorca was relegated after the just ended La-Liga season and they will be playing in the Segunda division.



The team will play its first friendly game against Levante on Thursday at the Pinatar Arena complex.



The second game will be against Tenerife on August 29.



Mallorca has made official the 28 players called up by Luis García Plaza to carry out the preseason that will begin this Thursday in Murcia.



Baba Iddrius has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old is reported to have received offers from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.



Below is Mallorca's squad for preseason:



Goalkeepers: Manolo Reina, Miquel Parera, Leo Román.



Defenders: Joan Sastre, Martin Valjent, Franco Russo, Aleksandar Sedlar, Antonio Raíllo, Rafael Obrador, Fran Gámez, Iván Bravo, Alberto Redondo, Carlos Quintana.



Midfielders: Iddrisu Baba, Aleix Febas, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez, Yannis Salibur, Stoichkov, Íñigo R. de Galarreta, Antonio Sánchez.



Forwards: Abdón Prats, Alex Alegría, Ante Budimir, Lago Junior, Victor de Baunbag, Luka Romero.

