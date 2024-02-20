Sports

Ghana midfielder David Agbo scores for Gnistan against Lahti

David Agbo New.jpeg Ghanaian midfielder David Agbo

Tue, 20 Feb 2024 Source: footballghana.com

In an intense Finnish Cup group stage matchup, Ghanaian midfielder David Agbo showcased his scoring prowess for Gnistan despite their 2-1 defeat against Lahti.

The 23-year-old Agbo found the back of the net, providing a consolation goal for his team in the Finland Liigacup Group A round 1 game.

The game started with Netherlands midfielder Colin Odutayo opening the scoring for Lahti in the 19th minute, putting the visitors ahead. Argentine forward Michael Lopez extended Lahti’s lead six minutes later, adding to the pressure on Gnistan.

However, with just two minutes remaining in the first half, David Agbo seized the opportunity to reduce the deficit for Gnistan, ending the opening period with a score of 2-1 in favour of Lahti.

Despite Gnistan’s efforts to find the equalizer in the second half, they were unable to break through Lahti’s defence, resulting in a final score of 2-1.

Agbo’s goal stands as a testament to his skill and contribution to his team’s performance, even in defeat.

