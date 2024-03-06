Ghana midfielder Evelyn Badu reacts after signing for FC Fleury in France

Ghana international Evelyn Badu

Ghana international Evelyn Badu has reacted to her move to new club FC Fleury 91 Feminines on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old took to her social media page on Twitter to express her excitement, writing, "New home @FCF91_feminines".



Badu, who played for Avaldsnes in Norway for two seasons, has signed a contract with FC Fleury 91 Feminines, which will run until 2025.



She scored two goals in 25 appearances for Avaldsnes but the club was demoted from the Toppserien last season.



The former Hasaacas star was unveiled alongside Cameroon international Bernadette Ngaseh Mbele.

Badu was named the 2022 CAF Women Youth Player of the Year and the CAF Women Interclub Player of the Year.



In international play, she participated in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France, during which the Ghanaian team was eliminated in the group stage.



The move to France marks a new chapter in Badu's career as she looks to continue her development and success in the women's game.