Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie to play in Europa League

Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie will be making an appearance in the UEFA Europa League for the first time.

The midfielder helped his side Sivasspor to a fourth place finish in the Turkish Super Lig, earning themselves a place in the second-tier of Europe’s inter-club competition.



Sivasspor will thus be playing in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League next season.

Cofie, 29, moved to the Turkish side from Spanish Segunda Division side Sporting Gijón prior to the start of the 2019/20 season.



He however slotted in well at Sivasspor making 17 League appearances for the Club in his first season.

