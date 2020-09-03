Sports News

Ghana midfielder Joseph Attamah joins Kayserispor

Joseph Attamah joined the club on loan

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah has joined Turkish side Kayserispor on a season long loan from Basaksehir, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 26-year old passed a successful medical on Wednesday and is set to train with the team today.



Attamah was impressive with Faith Karagumruk in the just-ended campaign, helping the side to secure promotion to the Turkish Super League.



Attamah is still contracted to his parent club Basaksehir till June 2023.

He replaces fellow countryman Bernard Mensah who has left the club to join Besiktas on a season-long loan.



Ghanaian football player will wear the number 3 jersey in Kayserispor.



Attamah made 17 appearances for Faith Karagumruk in the 2019/20 season.

