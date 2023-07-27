Ghana midfielder Kingsley Schindler seals move to Turkish outfit Samsunspor

Kingsley Schindler

Turkish club, Yılport Samsunspor has completed the signing of Ghana international Kingsley Schindler.

The versatile midfielder completed his anticipated move to the club on Wednesday, July 26.



In a club statement from Samsunspor, it said Kingsley Schindler has inked a two-year contract that can be extended for an additional year.



“Our club has signed a 2+1 year contract with the middle right wing Kingsley Schindler of the Ghana National Team, who played for the last 1st FC Köln,” parts of the club’s statement said.

Meanwhile, Samsunspor has extended best wishes to the new signing ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season.



“We wish good luck to our athletes and our community,” the Turkish club added.