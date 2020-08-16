Sports News

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed makes first training appearance for Ajax

Kudus Mohammed

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed has made his maiden training appearance at Ajax Amsterdam since his big money move from FC Nordsjaelland this summer.

Ajax paid €9 million to snap up the Ghana midfielder away from the Wild Tigers.



The 19-year-old is yet to feature in a game for the Dutch giants since he joined the club as he is still awaiting his working permit.



The Red and White side are on pre-season training tour in Austria ahead of the start of the 2020/21 league season.



Kudus joined his teammates for the first in training as they sharpen their rough edges ahead of the campaign.

The team has lined up a series of friendly games against Wolfsberger AC and Red Bull Salzburg.



Ajax on their return from the training camp will play against German sides Holstein Kiel, Hertha BSC, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin.



Kudus has been capped twice by Ghana. He scored on his Black Stars debut in the 2-0 win over South Africa in November last year.

