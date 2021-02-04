Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah delighted to join Cagliari

Kwadwo Asamoah moves to Serie A side Cagliari Calcio in the winter transfer window

Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight after completing his move to Serie A side Cagliari Calcio in the winter transfer window.

The Ghana international signed a deal with the club till the end of the 2020/21 season.



Asamoah has been without a club since leaving Inter Milan last summer.



"In recent days I had the opportunity to meet Cagliari, a fantastic city and people! Can't wait to get started. Ready to fight for these colours," he posted on Twitter.

The 31-year-old has spent most of his career in Italy, playing for Torino, Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.



Asamoah could make his debut for the Gli Isolani when they travel to Lazio on Sunday.